Juliet “Juju” C. on Wednesday (May 10) made an appearance at VIBE’s headquarters for a live Q&A. The Brooklyn-born, Miami-raised Cubana delved into a series of topics, covering everything from body-shaming to blackness outside the U.S. construct to relationship matters.

CREDIT: Jessica Xie / VIBE Viva

On the heels of her newly released book – a collection of short stories and “unembellished truths” about women’s lives and their relationships, Juju opens up about the contents of Secrets of a Jewel, much of which keeps women who look like her at the center.

