Faith Evans is proud to release another track from her long awaited duets album with The Notorious B.I.G., THE KING & I.

With cameos from Sheek Louch and Styles P., “Take Me There” features unreleased vocals from Biggie and a brand new hook from the songstress. Big Poppa actually wrote the verse for Lil’ Kim’s “Drugs” track from her 1996 album Hard Core.

“Biggie’s verses can still go toe to toe with anyone out now,” describes Faith about his vocals on the LP. “But my approach was to make sure these songs sound like new songs.” Faith also recruited the likes of Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Snoop Dogg for the album. Production wise, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J, and Chucky Thompson all contributed to the LP.

THE KING & I is slated to be released on May 19 — just two days before Biggie’s birthday.