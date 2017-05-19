Faith Evans’ big day is here in all its glory. After over a decade in the making, the songstress has released her much talked about duets album with her late husband The Notorious B.I.G. Though, he’s known to the world as a rap icon, she simply knew him as her bae.

The King & I features 25 tracks with cameos from Voletta Wallace, The L.O.X., Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Busta Rhymes, 112 and Kevin McCall. Producers DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J and Chucky Thompson also chipped in to help steer the direction of the LP.

“Lovin’ You For Life” with Lil’ Kim is very special,” says Faith told VIBE about the long awaited collaboration. “Obviously, our fans have been waiting for that collaboration to happen, [and] I know Biggie would be proud of it. When I first asked her to do the song, it was during the first rehearsals for the Bad Boy reunion concerts at Barclays. She said ‘of course,’ but I didn’t have the record yet. About halfway through recording I told her I had the song and I knew it was the one.”

Earlier today, Faith stopped by the Billboard offices in New York City for a live interview with editor Jason Lipshutz.

