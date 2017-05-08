Fan Call: Channel The Iconic Styles Of T-Boz, Left Eye & Chilli For VIBE’s Next #VMeetup

Making a permanent mark on the culture has become a mission for artists these days, but the women of TLC have managed to do so with ease. With the release of their final self-titled album, we’re asking fans to join us in their best outfits repping Chilli, T-Boz and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for the second rollout of #VMeetup.

Head out to the big red steps in Times Square June 3 to pay homage to the greatest girl group of all time. Feel free to wear the crazy, sexy cool styles of TLC. This includes looks from their classic music videos like “Creep” and “No Scrubs” to their album covers like Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip.

#VMeetup is a series inspired by the pure love of music and fandom. Our first hangout was dedicated to J.Cole and the celebration of his platinum critically acclaimed album, 4 Your Eyez Only. You can check it out here.

See you soon!

CREDIT: Giphy

