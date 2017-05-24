Here’s a moment that one family will never forget. According to CBSNewYork, a father and son walked across the stage to receive their degrees at the same graduation.

READ: Bowie State University Honors Slain Student, Richard Collins III, At Graduation Ceremony

On Friday (May 19), William Paterson University held its annual conferring of degrees where Duvinson Jeanty, 63, and Benjamin Jeanty, 27, finished their higher education goals. For the pair, they’ve had to overcome separate obstacles to make it to graduation day.

According to NJ.com, Duvinson Jeanty didn’t have his high school diploma upon emigrating to the U.S. from Haiti. Getting back on track with his educational pursuits, he obtained his GED, an associate’s degree, then decided to head back to college for a bachelor’s degree in finance. For the NJ Transit retiree’s son Benjamin, the young adult obtained a degree in psychology while holding a steady job at a special needs school.

READ: Howard University’s Class Of 2017 Swag Surfed At Their Ceremony Because…For The Culture

“He was my biggest cheerleader and inspiration,” Benjamin said of his father. “There were sometimes I’d come home from work or class late and I’d see him studying and it would encourage me.” For his father, this is simply a dream come true.

READ: DJ Khaled Surprises UC Berkeley Graduates With Commencement Performance