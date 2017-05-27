The body of a man discovered washed up on a beach in Hollywood, Florida earlier in the week has been identified as a federal prosecutor. Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found with possible head injury that may have been the result of a gunshot wound, the Miami Herald reports.

A passerby spotted the 37-year-old lawyer’s corpse early Wednesday (May 25), Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman revealed the next day. It is unclear if he died on the beach, or if he was moved to the location.

Authorities have yet to determine if Whisenant died from homicide or possible suicide. An investigation into the death is still in the “preliminary” stages.

Whisenant graduated from the University of Florida Law School in 2004. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami this past January, and was reportedly working on visa and passport fraud cases before his death.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office family was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Beranton’s death,” Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said. “He was a great lawyer and wonderful colleague, and we will miss him deeply. Our thoughts are with Beranton’s family and friends.”

According to a friend, Whisenant was “very motivated by public service,” and planned to become a judge.