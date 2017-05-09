Normani Kordei wowed judges during Monday (May 8) night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, delivering an emotional contemporary dance performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The duo’s performance received their second perfect score of the season. It was designed to be a very personal piece for Kordei with choreography embodying the Fifth Harmony star’s personal struggles with cyber bullying, racism and more.

“The piece is symbolic of times that I felt helpless and desperate,” she said in a behind-the-scenes segment before the performance.

In the dance, Kordei soloed frantically with graceful execution in the center of a ring of dancers representing the crowd of faceless people who have harassed her online. The piece was set to the song “Freedom” by Anthony Hamilton and Elayna Boynton from the Django Unchained soundtrack.

“I shouldn’t want to change the color of my skin, or the texture of my hair or the fact that I am woman, I felt really alone and just like everybody hated me,” she continued in the behind-the-scenes clip. “We all want to be loved, we all want to feel accepted, but when that doesn’t happen then it just breaks you.”

Kordei went on to credit Chmerkovskiy for helping her become more connected to herself, let her guard down and feel proud of herself. This dance was clear proof of that.

Watch it below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.com.