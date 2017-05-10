Passenger Brawl Breaks Out On Southwest Flight

Two passengers got into a heated physical altercation on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday (May 7).

READ: Black Passenger Allegedly Forced To Give Up First Class Seat On American Airlines

As the flight from Dallas prepared to deplane in Burbank, Calif., before continuing to Oakland, the two men somehow began exchanging blows. It is unclear whether they knew each other before the flight, but intensity was palpable. As seen in the video, the two men wrestled in a pair of seats as flight attendants and fellow passengers screamed for them to stop. Then, one of the men flips the other into the seat in front of them and starts laying into him, punch after punch, as a woman and flight attendant lie beneath the attack.

According to ABC 7 News, only one of the men, Chaze Mickalo Cable, has been arrested for assault and is being held on $50,000 bail. The other man is currently being described as a victim and has suffered several injuries to his face including a chipped tooth and contusion to his left eye.