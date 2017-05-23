As parents, friends and authorities continue to search for missing concertgoers who were in attendance during the Manchester Arena attack, the first victim has been named while ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Associated Press reports a member from ISIS or ISIL said one of their members carried out the attack that left 22 dead and 59 people injured. Their media has also celebrated the tragedy.

The first victim of the attack was Georgina Callander, 18, who died Monday evening (May 22), The Guardian reports. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy confirmed her death to reporters. The teenager passed due the injures she sustained at the bombing.

The teen was a Runshaw College student studying Health and Social Care. The college released a statement honoring the teen on Tuesday (May 23). “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss, the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who were also former students of the school. All of our students will gather together today for a time of prayer and reflection and to give thanks for the life of Georgina.”

Georgina was considered a super fan for her pop idols which included Ariana Grande, One Direction and Fifth Harmony. She also met the “Side To Side” singer nearly two years to the day of the bombing.

MY M&G PHOTOS CAM THEOUFH SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL A post shared by georgina 🥀 (@georgina.bethany) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

Parents have continued to post photos of their children on social media, in hopes that they will come home or contact them. Authorities claim attendees of the concert which also included opening act Bia, were as young as 15.

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Please…please reetweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend . Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/1N0cikPQEf — micheal macintyre (@leanish8) May 23, 2017

Social media has proved to be helpful in the incident with some using photos to help identify victims and locate teens. Other groups have used the tool to troll the victims by reporting fake news such as a grid of random photos and altered images of Ariana Grande.

A 23-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody regarding the bombing. Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters they believe the bombing was carried out by one person. “We believe at this stage the attack last night was conducted by one man,” Hopkins said. “We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity.”

UPDATE 5/23/17 9:35 AM EST

President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the Manchester bombing by citing terrorists as “evil losers.” While there’s only been one suspect captured, Trump went on to condemn the attack during his meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, NBC News reports. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers,” he said. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are: losers.”