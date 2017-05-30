Your favorite rappers have made the use of various drugs somewhat appealing and cool, but if you ask Floyd Mayweather, he’d say the encouragement of careless drug use in rap music today is overrated. In a recent interview with “The Whoolywood Shuffle” on Tuesday (May 30), the boxing champ took a few swings at the current state of the rap game and its infatuation with drugs.

“Now it’s OK to be a junkie,” Mayweather said. “This is crazy that it’s OK to O.D. on drugs, it’s OK to take any drugs now, it’s OK to be a junkie.” The athlete also compared today’s stars to legends like Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. “The legendary rappers like to stick to what they talk [about]. When you go back and really listen to the legendary rappers, this is timeless music. Guys like Biggie, guys like Pac, timeless music.”

Floyd didn’t drop any names, but fans can clearly draw some assumptions from his recent comments. And it will likely ruffle a couple of feathers in the industry, considering Mayweather’s close ties to major recording artists who have been known to drop a line or two about lean or Molly. More specifically, Floyd has been connected to Future, whom he had previously planned to sign to his TMT record label in the summer of 2016. Nothing came of that supposed deal, but the relationship seems to still be intact. He’s also enjoyed many photo-ops with the likes of Drake, YG, and Lil Wayne.

The fighter didn’t dwell on the state of hip hop for too long however. After firing a couple of shots, he redirected his attention back to his potential boxing competition Conor McGregor and his success in the sports world. Listen to the full Mayweather interview on “The Whoolywood Shuffle” above.