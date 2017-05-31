James Comey is ready to share details about his much talked about confrontation with President Donald Trump as he plans to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as early as next week.

CNN reports a source close to the former FBI Director shared that Comey’s testimony will more than likely confirm claims that Trump pressured him to end the investigation into the former former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The 58-year-old served a 24 days in Trump’s administration, but resigned under concerns that he misled vice president Mike Pence about his communication with Russian aides.

Right before Comey dived into his investigation into Trump’s Russian ties (via the 2016 president election tampering claims), he was fired with the president citing the probe as the reason. “I was going to fire Comey knowing there was no good time to do it,” Trump told NBC News’ Lester Holt earlier this month. “And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself — I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won.”

While the admission might’ve proven obstruction of justice, Comey’s testimonial may give life to a possibility to the talk (or idea) of impeachment. “The bottom line is he’s going to testify,” the source said. “He’s happy to testify, and he’s happy to cooperate.”Another source also opened up to Politico about the case, confirming that Comey’s testimony can come as early as next week.

Comey and Trump’s working relationship wasn’t all bad. Critics believe Comey, along with advisors like Paul Manafort and Roger Stone planted seeds that helped Trump get into the White House. In January however, Trump reportedly demanded loyalty from Comey and later called him a “nut job” to his Russian associates.

