Francis And The Lights Taps Chance The Rapper For “May I Have This Dance (Remix)”

Francis and the Lights nailed their new remix with Chicago’s hip-hop golden child, Chance the Rapper, who stars on their new “May I Have This Dance (Remix).”

The group released their Farewell, Starlite! album in 2016, and one of their biggest supporters in hip-hop, Chano, revealed that the track was his personal favorite from the project. Chance takes his time to find the vibe for a dedication to the special women in his life.

READ: Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Solange, Migos, Chance The Rapper & More Of Your Faves Are Up For BET Awards

Francis and the Lights’ “May I Have This Dance (Remix)” is available on Apple Music now. The music video is also set to debut in the next 24 hours.

READ: We Need The Studio Version Of Chance The Rapper And KAYTRANADA’s “And They Say”