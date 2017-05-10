Frank Ocean Cancels Hangout Festival Performance

Last week, Frank Ocean canceled his headlining set at Sasquatch! due to “production issues beyond his control,” and now he’s canceled another festival headlining performance at Hangout for similar reasons.

“Due to production delays beyond his control Frank Ocean will be unable to perform,” festival representatives write on Twitter. “He passes on his apologies & hopes to return to AL soon.”

Hangout takes place 5/19 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Phoenix will serve as a replacement headliner. As of now, Ocean is still scheduled to perform WayHome Festival, NorthSide, Panorama, Primavera Sound and FYF.

This article was originally published on Stereogum.