Fans hoping to see Frank Ocean one the festival circuit this summer, may be waiting a while. Ocean canceled yet another show, this time at the Primavera Festival in Barcelona, Spain on June 2.

The official reason for the cancellation was “production delays beyond his control,” which he has previously sited. Primavera released a statement on Facebook Saturday (May 27) announcing the Ocean would no longer be taking the stage and promised to accommodate refunds.

“We regret to announce that Frank Ocean’s concert programmed on Friday 2nd June in the Parc del Fòrum as part of Primavera Sound festival has been cancelled due to production delays beyond his control. The artist has [apologized] and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon.”

The “Lens” singer has also scratched scheduled sets at the FYF festival, the 2017 Hangout Festival and the 2017 Sasquatch! Festival.

When you going to Hangout and find out Frank Ocean canceled

pic.twitter.com/X6yIgSGuOa — KyleBollerFanAccount (@TDelaineDos) May 11, 2017

As it stands, Ocean is still billed to perform at 2017 Northside Festival in Denmark on June 9, and the 2017 Parklife Festival in Manchester, U.K. two days later.

But fans have been noticing that he keeps pulling out of live shows. Peep some of the tweets below.

So frank ocean canceling shows … pic.twitter.com/Cnz3nmjd00 — David (@Champagnepapash) May 12, 2017

Why does Frank Ocean keep canceling his shows? Be careful fyf goers. lol — stuff i used to do (@_grawkz) May 27, 2017

why is frank ocean canceling all of his performances i really hope my mans is okay 🙁 — my dood (@sophierosettee) May 27, 2017

ya’ll gonna get tired of Frank Ocean canceling shows.. — K I S H Λ (@KishaKish) May 27, 2017

frank ocean just canceled his set at the festival i traveled across the ocean to see but it’s nbd — trundle the great (@princessdeaner) May 27, 2017

