Fans Are Wondering Why Frank Ocean Keeps Canceling His Live Shows

Fans hoping to see Frank Ocean one the festival circuit this summer, may be waiting a while. Ocean canceled  yet another show, this time at the Primavera Festival in Barcelona, Spain on June 2.

The official reason for the cancellation was “production delays beyond his control,” which he has previously sited. Primavera released a statement on Facebook Saturday (May 27) announcing the Ocean would no longer be taking the stage and promised to accommodate refunds.

“We regret to announce that Frank Ocean’s concert programmed on Friday 2nd June in the Parc del Fòrum as part of Primavera Sound festival has been cancelled due to production delays beyond his control. The artist has [apologized] and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon.”

The “Lens” singer has also scratched scheduled sets at the FYF festival, the 2017 Hangout Festival and the 2017 Sasquatch! Festival.

As it stands, Ocean is still billed to perform at 2017 Northside Festival in Denmark on June 9, and the 2017 Parklife Festival in Manchester, U.K. two days later.

But fans have been noticing  that he keeps pulling out of live shows. Peep some of the tweets below.

