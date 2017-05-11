Frank Ocean’s strained relationship with his father may just play out in the courtroom if the elder has his way. The singer’s father, Calvin Cooksey, hit him with a defamation lawsuit earlier this year over one of his famed Tumblr essays. In the 2016 blog post, Ocean recalls a particularly disturbing dining experience with his dad. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” he’d written. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

TMZ reported that Cooksey, who claimed Frank’s statements were untrue and have “damaged his financial opportunities in film and music,” is seeking $14.5 million in damages.

Today (May 11), Ocean has waved off his father’s lengthy complaint and the lawsuit, denying Cooksey’s claims and insisting that he has stated nothing but the truth. In his response, he says his essay “speaks for itself” and rebuttals to it are “statements of opinion, and thus not the proper subjects of a libel claim.” Additionally, Frank wants the suit to be thrown out and for his father to cover his lawyer fees.

