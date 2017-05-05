Frank Ocean will no longer be playing the 2017 Sasquatch! Music Festival. He was billed as the Friday (5/26) headliner and has now been replaced by LCD Soundsystem.

Chance The Rapper and Twenty One Pilots will still headline the other two nights of the festival. Sasquatch! tweeted that Frank Ocean canceled “due to production issues beyond his control.” Check out the revised poster below.

Update: @lcdsoundsystem headlines #Sasquatch2017 Day 1 replacing Frank Ocean who had to cancel due to production issues beyond his control pic.twitter.com/rfvybSfYTP — Sasquatch! Festival (@Sasquatch) May 5, 2017

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.