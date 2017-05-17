French Montana Commemorates Chinx’s Legacy In Uplifting Instagram Post
French Montana preserved the memory of his friend and collaborator Chinx on Wednesday (May 17) with a couple of reflective Instagram posts.
READ: NYPD Issues New Report Stating Chinx Was Targeted In Fatal Shooting
“Always look at this when I’m down and need motivation to keep pushing,” the “Unforgettable” artist wrote. “We miss u my brother #FOREVERCHINX life is short enjoy it with people you love.”
Today marks two years since Chinx was murdered in Briarwood, Queens. The then 31-year-old was stationed in a parked car when an assailant pulled up beside the vehicle and fired his gun in Chinx’s direction.
His murder remains unsolved.
READ: Chinx’s Mother Says She Feels Disrespected By Diddy And French Montana’s Lack Of Outreach