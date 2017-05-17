French Montana preserved the memory of his friend and collaborator Chinx on Wednesday (May 17) with a couple of reflective Instagram posts.

READ: NYPD Issues New Report Stating Chinx Was Targeted In Fatal Shooting

“Always look at this when I’m down and need motivation to keep pushing,” the “Unforgettable” artist wrote. “We miss u my brother #FOREVERCHINX life is short enjoy it with people you love.”

Always look at this when I’m down and need motivation to keep pushing 🙏 we miss u my brother #FOREVERCHINX life is short enjoy it with people you love ❤️ A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 17, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Legend before your time 🙏 miss u king 👑 this one of them days 🙏 #FOREVERCHINX #cb #wavegods #yay #younglegends A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 17, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Today marks two years since Chinx was murdered in Briarwood, Queens. The then 31-year-old was stationed in a parked car when an assailant pulled up beside the vehicle and fired his gun in Chinx’s direction.

His murder remains unsolved.

READ: Chinx’s Mother Says She Feels Disrespected By Diddy And French Montana’s Lack Of Outreach