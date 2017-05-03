If nothing else, Hot97’s Funkmaster Flex is consistent with his outlandish comments. Whether he’s speaking on the unconfirmed relationship between Drake and J.Lo, or just stirring the pot in general, one can always count on the 48-year-old DJ to get the people going.

On Tuesday night (May 2) Flex took to Instagram Live to talk about on one of hip-hop’s most notorious events, the day Tupac was shot at New York’s Quad Studios. Flex, who was reportedly in the building at the time, says while attempting to fire back at those who ambushed him, ‘Pac accidentally shot himself.

“You Pac fans always talking that talk,” Flex said in the broadcast. “Cheddar Bob came in there, popped himself in the leg. Popped himself first. That’s what happened.”

The shooting took place Nov. 30, 1994 and in essence sparked the rivalry between Death Row Records and Bad Boy at the time. Flex continued by saying Tupac got nervous which is why the first gun shot wound was self-inflicted.

“He knew who approached him. He had a steel on him, because he knew he had a issue out there, and when they got there, they was just gonna take his jewelry. They didn’t even touch him. He panicked, pulled out the steel, shot himself.”

Flex’s unnecessarily aggressive comments comes a little more than a month before the release of the Benny Boom-directed Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, featuring Demetrius Shipp Jr. who bears an eerie resemblance to the late rapper. Along with the highly-anticipated film, Suge Knight made claims his ex-wife had Tupac killed, an allegation she firmly denied.