Everyone was thanking and praising the special women in their lives yesterday (May 14) for Mother’s Day. Rapper Future made sure to give everyone from his own mother to three of the mothers of his four children a Happy Mother’s Day wish. This includes Ciara, the latter of whom he has had a rocky relationship with since splitting with her in 2014.

“I appreciate u more than you know, our son is incredible kid. We made a king, happy Mother’s Day C!” said the caption accompanying a picture of the R&B singer and their son, Future Zahir.

He wrote to his 8-year-old daughter’s mother India J, “Literally, U deserve everything. I’m truly blessed to have u in my life, thanks for being a great mother…I love you,” while he wrote to his son Prince’s mother Brittni, “Your love is rare,continue to love the way u love because it’s needed…I know my son have someone to go [to] war for him like I would.” Jessica Smith, the mother of Future’s son who was born in 2002, did not receive recognition.

Very nice of him to have paid homage to some of the special women who raised his little ones.