After earning a spot atop the charts and a platinum seal of approval, Future is finally ready to provide the visuals for his track, “Mask Off.” The trap connoisseur released a 20-second trailer on Twitter on Tuesday (May 2), promising the Hive a “movie” coming soon.

Although Future’s single received hundreds of amateur visuals during the Twitter-stamped #MaskOffChallenge, the Colin Tilley-directed video boasts a more explosive image. The first look features cuts of abandoned lots bursting in flames, car racing, and a brief clip of the mastermind behind the track’s addictive sound: Future’s flute player. “#MaskOff The Movie COMING SOON,” the rapper teased on Twitter.

The video has not been given an official release date, but Hendrix has his hands busy with the Nobody’s Safe Tour featuring Migos, Tory Lanez, and A$AP Ferg. The two-month event will kick-off on May 4 in Memphis, Tenn., and conclude at the end of June in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the “Mask Off” teaser above, and stay locked here for more details on its official release.