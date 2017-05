Future’s charting song, “Mask Off,” finally has a visual component to feed your addiction to its head-bopping instrumental.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the nearly five-minute video takes viewers on an apocalyptic journey full of fire, police opposition and foreign cars. The reel also stars Amber Rose and Future’s right-hand confidant, DJ Esco.

View the video up top.