By the looks of various concertgoers’ social media feeds, Future’s “Nobody Safe Tour” appeared to be good time. But nearing the end of the high-energy Friday night (May 19), uproar ensued after attendees heard sounds similar to gunshots.

According to the New York Daily News, audience members stormed out of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to escape the turmoil. As seen in a video below, one unidentified person is laid out on a stretcher. It’s unclear if the injuries were the result of the mass exodus.

Although XXL reports an estimated seven shots rang off close to 11 p.m. EST, the Barclays Center issued a statement citing the opposite. “There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena. A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely.”

There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena. A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely. — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) May 20, 2017

The “Mask Off” rapper also shared his thoughts immediately after he left the stage. His next stop will be at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Conn. on May 20.

New York came wit heat. I’m thankful,much respect & more love — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2017

u gotta live in the moment,No Regrets. Enjoy — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2017

A request for comment from the NYPD has been issued.

UPDATE 9:54 A.M. EST:

NYPD Lieutenant Tarik Sheppard shared a statement via email with VIBE on Friday night’s incident:

“The concert ended around 11 p.m. As people were exiting the Barclays Center, there was music playing over the PA system. The song that was playing had the sound of gunshots at the end. In addition, the stage was lowered and it came down faster than normal causing a loud metal on metal crashing sound. These sounds coupled together startled some people and they began to exit quicker than normal. There was no stampede and no injuries due to anyone getting trampled. There were a couple of reported minor injuries where people sprained or twisted their ankles while they were trying to quickly exit.”