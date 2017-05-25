As G-Eazy celebrated his birthday this past Wednesday (May 25), he dropped off a special present in the form of three new tracks as he gears up for his forthcoming 5th album.

The first of these new songs is the Murda Beatz-produced “Get Mine” featuring Snoop Dogg — where he lets the braggadocios bars about his rags to riches life pierce your eardrums — with The Doggfather providing the hook. Following that is his anthem for success, “Eyes Closed,” featuring smooth vocals from Johnny Yukon. Invincible handles the bass heavy chorus as G-Eazy lyrically snaps throughout the track.

Concluding this new collection of tracks is the sultry and sensual love song, “Special Love,” featuring Dakari who also produced the record. This is a standout tune because we get to hear Young Gerald pour his heart out over relationship woes.

His latest batch of heat follows up the release of his the 9th Wonder produced song, “Maximum.”