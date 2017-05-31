Gabrielle Union To Produce And Star In New Drama ‘Breaking In’
Gabrielle Union will produce and play the leading role for an upcoming thriller titled Breaking In, according to Variety.
READ Gabrielle Union Plans To Step Into The World Of Hair-Care
In the feature, Union will portray a woman who is fighting to protect her family during a home invasion. V for Vendetta director James McTeigue will also head the project. Will Packer Productions is the company under which the actress star will work as a producer, as she has in the past for several episodes of her BET show Being Mary Jane.
READ: Sanaa Lathan Doesn’t Crack A Smile As CIA Director In ‘American Assassin’ Trailer
Get your coins, boo!