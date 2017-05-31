Gabrielle Union will produce and play the leading role for an upcoming thriller titled Breaking In, according to Variety.

READ Gabrielle Union Plans To Step Into The World Of Hair-Care

In the feature, Union will portray a woman who is fighting to protect her family during a home invasion. V for Vendetta director James McTeigue will also head the project. Will Packer Productions is the company under which the actress star will work as a producer, as she has in the past for several episodes of her BET show Being Mary Jane.

READ: Sanaa Lathan Doesn’t Crack A Smile As CIA Director In ‘American Assassin’ Trailer

Get your coins, boo!