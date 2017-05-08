Oakland Songbird Goapele Has A Sexy “$ecret” To Share

Oakland, Calif. musician Goapele is gearing up fans for the release of her EP Dreamseeker, which drops May 19, by releasing some new tracks off of the EP like the steamy “$ecret.”

READ: Times A Changin’: Luke James And Goapele On The Effects Of A Fast-Paced Music Industry

The song may give off a whiff of familiarity with some listeners, as it features interpolations of Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody.” The South African songbird keeps the temperature turned up with her intoxicatingly smooth vocals, and stand-out production by CrakWav.

Fans can also look out for a feature from BJ The Chicago Kid on the EP’s “Stay.” Currently. Goapele is on the road for her Dreamseeker Tour, which concludes in her hometown of Oakland on May 21.

READ: Premiere: Goapele Finds Everlasting Bliss On Enchanting Single, “Power”

She’s collaborated with artists such as snoop Dogg, Eric Benét and E-40, while her song “Closer” from her 2001 album of the same name has been sampled by musicians like Drake and YG.