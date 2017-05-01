Set in the early ’90s era of Los Angeles, GOOK follows a pair of Korean brothers running a shoe store in a largely African-American neighborhood. The two try to make ends meet in the thick of racial tensions.

“Eli (Chon) and Daniel (So) are two Korean American brothers that run their late father’s shoe store in a predominantly African American community of Los Angeles,” reads the trailer’s caption. “These two brothers strike up a unique and unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old African American girl, Kamilla (Baker). As Daniel dreams of becoming a recording artist and Eli struggles to keep the store afloat, racial tensions build to a breaking point in L.A. as the “infamous” L.A. Riots break out.”

Watch GOOK’s official trailer up top.