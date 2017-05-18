For the first time in its 60-year history, Goya Foods will reportedly not be sponsoring the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade this year. The New-Jersey based company reportedly opted out of its partnership, citing “business” as its primary reason.

READ: Petition Calls For Transformation Of Puerto Rican Day Parade Into March For Justice

Goya may not feel as if its sponsorship is good for business anymore, but Puerto Rican Day Parade organizers believe the company’s departure will create more problems in the future. Organizers believe that it could jeopardize parade scholarships for hundreds of college students, The Huffington Post reports.

While Goya has bowed out of this summer’s parade, which includes an array of cultural, educational and social events, it is unclear whether the business move will roll over into future parades. The company is reportedly undecided, according to HuffPost. With that being said, State Senator Ruben Diaz is reportedly in communication with Goya in hopes of getting them to reconsider.

Goya dropping out may be a part of a greater theme however. Diaz reportedly disclosed to NY1, that JetBlue may also be dropping its sponsorship. Furthermore, the PR Parade could be getting a complete transformation altogether, in light of a petition circulating that has called for the event to become a march for justice. The petition has already garnered more than 440 signatures and had been liked on Facebook nearly 2,000 times.

Either way, the Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place on June 11. Goya has not released an official statement at this time, despite rumors saying the Latino-owned food company departed due to boycotts from consumers against the parade honoring Oscar López Rivera.