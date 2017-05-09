The Grammy Awards is reportedly taking its talent back to the east coast. After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that music’s most prestigious night will return to New York City for the 2018 awards season. Its grand move from Los Angeles marks the first time the ceremony has been held in the Big Apple since 2003.

To commemorate the big news, the Recording Academy launched a nearly 2-minute trailer featuring director Spike Lee. The clip takes viewers on a tour through the city, stopping at major landmarks such as The Apollo Theater in Harlem and Jay Z’s old stomping grounds at the Marcy Projects in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The video also earns cameos from major artists and music influencers, including Q-Tip, Maxwell, Clive Davis, and more. “New York is more than just a city; it’s a city of music,” Spike charismatically yells as he finishes up his message in front of Madison Square Garden.

From the 1970s to 1990s, the Grammys bounced back and forth between New York and Los Angeles, before planting its roots at LA’s Staples center in 2004. The effort to bring the show back to NYC only began in 2014, with negotiations beginning as early as Feb. 2016. Plans were reportedly stalled earlier this year, fur to cost concerns and labor and venue expenses, according to Billboard. But after further evaluation, the Mayor’s Office projects great economic benefits. The Grammys is reportedly expected to bring in $200 million in benefits, with $82 million in direct spending allowance.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is thrilled to host the anniversary event. “It is incredibly exciting that music’s biggest night will return to the world’s greatest city,” De Blasio said in a statement accompanying the video announcement. “Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city. We welcome the Grammy Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

In addition to its financial advantages, Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, noted that the move made a lot of sense considering the origins of his Academy members. “With the East Coast being the home for half the membership of the Academy — certainly there’s a very vibrant, vital part of the music industry on the East Coast and in New York — and given that this is an anniversary year for us, it’s a special chance to celebrate,” he told Billboard.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards has an early date this year, airing on CBS on Jan. 28, 2018. This will undoubtedly move the submission deadline up some, although that has not been confirmed. We still have a while until the top nominees will be announced, but check out the video announcement above.