We’re almost done counting down the days until Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album DropTopWop, produced by Metro Boomin, hits the ‘Net. While thirsty fans check the rap blogs for leaks, he gives us a new single and video from the project titled “Hurt Feelings.”

The Cam Kirk-directed video features Big Guwop pulling up to ATL’s legendary Patchwerk Studios in a black Lambo to link with his bro Rick Ross. It’s a stunning glimpse into the life of Gucci as the scenes switch between his raps and a car party with his crew Young Dolph, 21 Savage and of course young Metro. They wrap up the wild evening over at the always lit Magic City gentleman’s club.

The album commemorates Gucci Mane’s one year anniversary of his release from prison and features Offset, Young Dolph, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz. Gucci Mane’s follow up to EastAtlantaSanta, DropTopWop, will be available everywhere tomorrow (May 25).

