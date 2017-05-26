Not only does hip-hop regurgitate the experiences of young black men in the ghetto, but the genre creates an energy of inspiration, thanks to rappers like Gucci Mane’s polarized grind. Since his release from federal prison less than a year ago for gun possession, Guwop has released four banging projects.

READ: Gucci Mane & Zaytoven To Capture Atlanta Sound For One Night Only At Red Bull Music Event

Today (May 26), the 1017 Eskimo Records chairman (rapper Ralo recently signed to 1017), delivered the Metro Boomin’-produced effort with Droptopwop. This album arrives after 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa as well as Woptober.

READ: Gucci Mane And Metro Boomin Flex On The Haters In “Hurt Feelings” (Video)

Leading up to the release of Droptopwop, Guwop premiered the visuals to “Hurt A Ni**a Feelings” on WorldStarHipHop. The 10-track album is typical Gucci–trap-inspired songs–and features the likes of Rick Ross, Young Dolph, Offset and 2 Chainz.

READ: Gucci Mane & Zaytoven’s Stripped Down Piano Set Proves Trap Hits Can Go Beyond The Hood

Despite LeFlare’s insane outpour of music, he somehow has time to write a book, too. The 36-year-old rapper is set to release The Autobiography of Gucci Mane via Simon & Schuster, which is co-written by journalist Neil-Martinez Belkin. Guwop’s memoir is set for a September 2017 release.

Stream Droptopwop below and cop it over at iTunes.