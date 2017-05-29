A cybersecurity attack that hit most Chipotle restaurants allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers, according to CNN.

The burrito chain first announced the breach last month, before revealing in a blog post on Friday (May 26) the kind of malware used in the attack and a list of the restaurants that were affected. Locations affected includes many major U.S. cities, “but not all restaurants may have been involved,” said spokesman Chris Arnold.

Breaches occurred between March 24 and April 18, and the malware used worked by infecting cash registers and capturing information stored on the magnetic strip on credit cards, called “track data.” Chipotle said track data sometimes includes the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

“During the investigation we removed the malware, and we continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures,” the blog post reads.

A list of the restaurants and times they were affected can be found on Chipotle’s website.

