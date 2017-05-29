A woman running for office in the Hamptons is defending her use of the N-word in a recently unearthed 911 call. During an interview with 27 East Friday (May 26) Valerie Smith who is running for the Southhampton Village Board, referred to herself as a “pioneer” when asked about the racist call.

The August 2016 recording was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and during the call, Smith is heard telling local authorities that a “bunch of n*****s” were in front of home. Smith immediately fessed up, but used Eddie Murphy and the 1970s show All In The Family as reasons why she thinks she can use the racial slur.

“Now, all of a sudden, I can’t use it?” the 53-year-old questioned. “Sorry—I live in a black neighborhood. I came here and didn’t see color.”

Smith said she purchased her home in the African-American Hillcrest neighborhood six years ago and converted “a “rodent-infested dump” into an oasis. “I came into this neighborhood colorblind,” she said. “… When you are a pioneer, like I am, it’s not easy. I’m the only white person who owns and lives on this street.”

After moving into the area, it’s being reported that Smith has called the police about 200 times. Lt. Chris Wetter of the Southampton Village Police Department said the calls have been mostly about litter, noise, public drinking and parking. Smith has not apologized for using the N-Word and doesn’t have any plans of dropping out of the June 16 race.