The annual Hangout Music Festival descended upon Alabama this weekend (May 19 – May 21) with a stacked lineup topped by Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Twenty One Pilots, and Phoenix (a late replacement for Frank Ocean), among others.

Situated along the beaches of the Gulf Shores, the festival has been quickly building a reputation with both artists and fans alike for its scenic locale and solid lineups.

This year proved no exception, with the likes of Lil Yachty, Troy Lanez, A$AP Ferg, and Chance overcoming the Southern heat with standout performances. See some of our favorite photos from Hangout 2017 in the gallery above.