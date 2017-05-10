Harry Styles soars like an eagle in the official video for his debut solo single “Sign of the Times.” The epic clip, which debuted on Monday morning (May 8), finds Harry flying above a lush landscape of verdant woods and waterfalls in Isle of Skye, Scotland.

Styles teased the video last week and while fans assumed it was him suspended in the air over the emerald expanse, the video’s stunt pilot, Will Banks, said Harry flew more than 1,550 feet high during the shoot. To put that in perspective, that’s higher than the tip of the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower. Though it’s hard to believe anyone would let the singer do such a dangerous stunt, Banks said that no green screen or CGI effects were employed to capture the sweeping shots.

The video opens with Styles — wearing a black trench coat and leather boots over a white sweater and dark jeans — walking across a wind-swept field as the camera zooms in for close-ups on his face and hands. As the song’s chorus kicks in, Styles takes off, hovering over a lake, then zooming through the tree tops. And, yes, at one point he appears to walk — or run — across water.

“Sign of the Times” is from the 23-year-old former One Direction singer’s self-titled debut album, set for release May 12 on Columbia Records. The single debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Styles’ latest song, “Sweet Creature,” hit No. 1 on the real time Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart shortly after its release on May 2. The song is expected to debut on the weekly Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart dated May 20 — a chart where Styles has already hit No. 1 with his debut album’s lead single “Sign of the Times,” and No. 4 with the set’s “Ever Since New York.”

When tickets for Styles’ first solo world tour went on sale on Friday (May 5), they sold out in 29 markets in just seconds. The U.S. leg launches Sept. 19 at The Masonic in San Francisco and wraps Oct. 14 in Phoenix. From there, the singer will head to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.