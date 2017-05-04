Famed liquor brand Hennessy recently hosted the 2017 Jesse Owens International Athlete Trophy Gala in New York City.

READ: Nas And Hennessy Introduce Wild Rabbit Campaign, ‘The Piccards’

The gala is a ceremony that takes place annually, and honors major athletes who exemplify the virtues carried on by Olympian Jesse Owens. Superstars like Brandon Marshall, Victor Cruz and Spike Lee were all in attendance. Tennis superstar Serena Williams was awarded with this year’s Jesse Owens Athlete Trophy. Additionally, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was crowned with an award as well.

READ: Rapper Messiah And Hennessy Host Q&A On Latin Trap Music

Cruz presented Williams with her accolade and Lee had the honors of presenting Ali’s family with the Jesse Owens Global Peace Award. The honor was given to Ali’s family in efforts to commemorate the boxer’s knack for promoting global peace and justice.

Check out pictures from the event above.