This past Friday (Apr. 28), H.E.R. debuted a self-written, DJ Camper-produced single “Say It Again” from her upcoming EP, H.E.R. Vol. 2. In the enticingly confident serenade, the silhouetted songstress demands the carnal attention of her love interest, with a hook that echoes, “Boy, you know I don’t get naughty for anybody.” Since its release just five days ago, the YouTube stream of the single has garnered more than 21,000 views.

The follow-up to her two-part volume series is set to debut next month, June 2. It’s a much anticipated continuation, especially, considering Rihanna attached enchanting visuals to one of the seven tracks that made the cut for Vol. 1. The unplanned Instagram post drew attention not only to the Met Gala guru herself, but the name of the melody that provided the soundtrack to Rih’s “jet lagged” trance. The post shot H.E.R. Vol. 1 back up to number one in iTunes R&B/Soul Albums charts with the five million odd-something views it received.

Just three weeks following her forthcoming Vol. 2 debut, the mystery artist will be performing alongside Bryson Tiller, Khalid and more for this year’s BET Experience in L.A. The 4-day long entertainment palooza was host to talent including Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Chloe & Halle, Rae Sremmurd, Desiigner and more for last year’s celebration.

This won’t be the singer’s first time on a BET stage. She initially debuted on the 2014 BET Awards stage as one of the Music Matters artist, Gabi Wilson.

H.E.R.’s upcoming album can be pre-ordered on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Google Play and her new single, “Say It Again” can be streamed and purchased anywhere.

