Wakefield High School administrators are currently looking into a possible hate crime incident that included a black doll being hung from the school’s roof.

WTVD reports students arrived to school after Memorial Day weekend Tuesday (May 30) to find a black santa doll hung from the roof with a banner that read, “Make Wakefield Triff again, #SmartLunch.” The school’s current principal Malik Bazzell, who is black, replaced Tripp Crayton, who is white, in 2015. Other acts of vandalism included defaced areas of the school’s stadium and baseball field.

Before the doll was taken down, students posted photos from the scene on social media. Students believed the incident was intended to be for a senior prank which takes place right before graduation.

Students at Wakefield High School HUNG a black teddy bear in reference to their black principal as a "senior prank"…. pic.twitter.com/qDsTaJBBAa — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) May 30, 2017

Okay since y'all are so funny & bold which one of y'all hung a noose of a black santa clause to represent our BLACK principal pic.twitter.com/u0Bx0GtNbI — india💜 (@__indiaC) May 30, 2017

The act has left the school in shock. “Let me be clear: This was an offensive act that has no place in our school. The imagery is deeply offensive and everyone in our school community should be appalled,” Bazzell said. “Vandalism is a crime and we will seek criminal charges.”

Groups like the Black Student Union on the high school’s campus questioned the intentions of the alleged prank. Just last year, pranksters defaced the school with swastikas for 2016’s high school prank.

so…let's talk about the difference between a prank and a hate crime — Wakefield HS BSU (@wakefield_bsu) May 30, 2017

last year, as a "prank" people found it funny to vandalize school property with swastikas @WakefieldHS @WCPSS — Wakefield HS BSU (@wakefield_bsu) May 30, 2017

@jacob_lowder @gloriaheyward @bbyyytayy @WakefieldHS It's deeply offensive to our community and to Wakefield High School. It's wrong and will not be tolerated. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) May 30, 2017

Students have voiced that Principal Bazzell was strict, but didn’t deserve to be the victim of a hate crime. Administrators are investigating the incident to find the perpetrators.

