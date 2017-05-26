Nothing is more fun than decorating your graduation cap for that all-important day that is supposed to signal the “next chapter of your life.” Whether you’re in the midst of studying for a final and need to take a break to make sure your brain doesn’t burst, or you’re already finished with tests and you’re crafting just to take it easy, grad cap decorating is a great way to pass the time.

READ: Howard University’s Class Of 2017 Swag Surfed At Their Ceremony Because…For The Culture

There’s the simple “Thanks Mom And Dad” caps, and the ones inspired by Pinterest that everyone just so happens to have. However, there’s some young men and women who are really taking it to the next level, putting their creative chops to the test by implementing their interests and majors on their mortarboard and making some works of art.

READ: Bethune-Cookman’s Graduating Class Turn Their Back On Betsy DeVos During Her Commencement Speech

The Class Of 2017 is doing a great job so far when it comes to hip-hop and R&B inspired caps. Check out our favorites in the gallery above.