It’s graduation season and for the class of 2017, it’s your time to shine.

For all the useless 10-page papers that you had to write, for that one professor who was hell bent on trying to stop you from walking across the stage, for those runny eggs in the cafeteria that were not only a source of protein but also laxative that had your bowl movement LIT, all of that is behind you now as you receive your well earned college diploma.

The graduating class at Howard University knows all too well of the hard work that went into the four years on campus and to honor their blood, sweat, tears and GPA’s at the end of their ceremony they decided to swag surf. Why? Well…for the culture.

Howard University graduates swag surfed at their graduation ceremony. Like how can someone hate black people? We live baby! pic.twitter.com/3U0za9RFI5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 17, 2017

The video racked up nearly 20,000 retweets, and while the minute long clip was just of the graduating class for the School of Communications, it still warmed the hearts of many online, which in this day and age is kind of a big deal.

Congrats to the class of 2017!