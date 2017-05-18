Now, the countdown begins. According to The Root, Ice Cube assured fans that an addition to the Friday canon is officially underway.

During an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, the N.W.A trailblazer sparked chatter among the masses, stating, “We’re working on one right now.” No further details on Last Friday have been revealed, but it looks like one of the franchise’s main actors, John Witherspoon, is onboard.

“He said he wanted to meet with me this week, but he couldn’t make it, but we’re going to meet next week and get things together,” Witherspoon said. Hopefully, the rest of the cast will be able to return to the comedic set, specifically Chris Tucker whose often-quoted character, Smokey, remains prevalent in pop culture.

“I don’t know if we can do another one,” he said in a 2016 Global Grind interview. “I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time, but we’ll see.” Friday, directed by Fate of the Furious’ F. Gary Gray, was released in 1995 to fanfare. It starred Hollywood mainstays Regina King, Nia Long, Tommy Lister and more.

View a few more clips of Cube’s appearance on The Late Late Show below.