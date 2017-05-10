Irv Gotti Announces Relaunch of Murda Inc. Records

Irv Gotti is pretty damn excited about relaunching Murda Inc Records. The media mogul hit Instagram early this morning (May 9) to announce the label’s future plans.

READ: Ja Rule, Ashanti, Irv Gotti’s Murda Inc Reunion At ‘Def Jam 30′

“Oh and by the way!! I’m about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label,” wrote Ja Rule on Instagram. “Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat.”

“I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my niggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I’m back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am fucking with!!”

On the heels of his upcoming hip-hop drama series, Tales, Gottie further expressed his excitement about his upcoming endeavors. Let’s just pray that we hear more new music from Ashanti and Ja Rule.

READ: Ja Rule And Irv Gotti Are Working On A TV Show About Murda Inc