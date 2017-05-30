Irv Gotti is moving at full speed with his newly announced relaunch of Murder Inc. Records. The mogul showed his jubilation for the move last night (May 29) on Instagram as he announced the first artists signed to the imprint in partnership with digital powerhouse 300 Ent.

“Fuck it. No need to hold back announcing this shit,” wrote Gotti in an online message. “Let’s get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in me from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and there 300 Record Label. I’m beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn’t ask for better Partners. And pictured here with me and Kev. Is BOOGIIE BYRD And FITTED CIRCLE. MURDER INC’S New Artist. BOOGIIE IS MY YOUNG NIGGA FROM DC. YES. THE DISTRICT. AND FITTED CIRCLE IS MY YOUNG NIGGAS ORIGINALLY FROM ST. LOUIS. BUT NOW RESIDING IN ATLANTA. DAVO AND DALLAS. BROTHERS. They both are officially signed with Murder Inc/300. And I made this announcement. Cause we are shooting both there Videos this weekend.

For there songs off of the IRV GOTTI PRESENTS MUSIC INSPIRED BY TALES ALBUM. Which will be the 1st release we put out. No Official Date for the Album. Oh. And there is another artist that I will announce shortly. And it’s Murder Inc. So it goes without saying Ja Rule and Blackchild are apart of everything I am doing also. Can’t wait for y’all to hear this music. And yes. That Is CHINK SANTANA NEXT TO ME. My musical genius partner. And on the other end is my nigga Juice. Who is grinding with us and making it all come together. I couldn’t ask for a better team. So everyone been saying for me to come back. Well. TALES helped bring me back and put that fire back in me to make music. GOD blessed me with Boogiie and Fitted Circle and Another act. Who I will reveal later. So get ready for some dope feel good hits. Blending New Niggas with my BRAIN of making Music. Hahahha. It’s Murdaaaaa! 4 Life!! #murderinc #visionaryideas #2thegrave”

In addition his 2017 Murder Inc. revamp, Gotti is also gearing up to debut his hip-hop television series Tales on BET.