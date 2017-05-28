Maybach Music Group may be welcoming a new member to the crew. Papoose seemingly confirmed that he joined Rick Ross’ record label on Instagram Saturday (May 27).

The Brooklyn rapper made the reveal by posting lyrics to his “Back on My Bullsh*t” remix featuring Rozay and Jaques. On the track Pap spits in part, “This summer I’m only riding in convertibles son/ I’m signed to MMG money murder and guns/I knew Ross was official. I knew him a long time…he took off his shades just so he can look in my eye.”

WATCH: Remy Ma And Papoose Tag Team The BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher

Obviously lyrics don’t make for a solid confirmation. Plus, Pap could be using “MMG” as a synonym for “money, murder, and guns” — or maybe he’s just promoting the record?

At any rate, Rozay hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but when it comes to the Twitterverse, lyrics are just as good as an official announcement.

Wait, Papoose signed with MMG? I’m all for that — Jake Peters (@jake541peters) May 27, 2017

Check below for Pap’s full Instagram post.

READ: Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Their Miscarriage