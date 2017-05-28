Is Papoose The Newest Member Of Maybach Music Group?
Maybach Music Group may be welcoming a new member to the crew. Papoose seemingly confirmed that he joined Rick Ross’ record label on Instagram Saturday (May 27).
The Brooklyn rapper made the reveal by posting lyrics to his “Back on My Bullsh*t” remix featuring Rozay and Jaques. On the track Pap spits in part, “This summer I’m only riding in convertibles son/ I’m signed to MMG money murder and guns/I knew Ross was official. I knew him a long time…he took off his shades just so he can look in my eye.”
Obviously lyrics don’t make for a solid confirmation. Plus, Pap could be using “MMG” as a synonym for “money, murder, and guns” — or maybe he’s just promoting the record?
At any rate, Rozay hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but when it comes to the Twitterverse, lyrics are just as good as an official announcement.
Sooo Papoose signed to MMG⁉️👉🏽 https://t.co/v8dZ1eFOZh Let’s fucking go‼️ I see you Ross💯 #backonmybullshit #papoose #rickross #jaquae pic.twitter.com/lhb1c7Uthu
— RemyMafia (@LavaBreed) May 28, 2017
Wait, Papoose signed with MMG? I’m all for that
— Jake Peters (@jake541peters) May 27, 2017
Check below for Pap’s full Instagram post.
This summer I’m only riding in CONVERTIBLES SON I’m signed to MMG money MURDER AND GUNS I knew Ross was official I knew him a LONG TIME cause he took off his shades just so he can look in my EYE BACK WITH REMIX heard u BACK IN THE PRECENT quit YAPPING YOU WEAKLING PACKING A MEAN GRIP AUTOMATIC WITH 3 CLIPS you RAP WITH A WEAK CLICK STACKING SOME MEAN CHIPS I spent a RACK ON A CLEAN WHIP I’ll get it BACK WHEN THE KEYS FLIP Graham’s bag em we Saran Wrap em out in Manhattan you don’t HAVE TO BELIEVE IT MARRIED THE QUEEN CHICK she be keeping the KING LIT I be GRABBING HER CLEAVAGE CLAPPING THEM LEACHES when the RATCHET UNLEASHES I BLAST EM TO PIECES FAST WHEN IM REACHING leave u PARAPLEGIC wavy ON THAT MAX B SHIT bout it bout it MASTER P BITCH you get DEFEATED we the mafia like the THREE SIX the KINGPIN I have a ACTUAL REASON stop you MAGGOTS FROM BREATHING no pass-afire I was passing fire arms fired cronz when you RAPPERS WAS TEETHING TRAPPING AND EATING got em BACK ON THE DEFENSE I be HAVING THEM SPEECHLESS fly and flashy got em aggy say they sending shots at me but I HAVEN’T RECEIVED IT 📓 🔥🔥 Papoose feat @richforever @jaquae who can recite these lyrics ???? I’m reposting let’s go 💪🏿