J. Cole’s second HBO 4 Your Eyez Only documentary ends on a powerful note. The rapper had an exchange with a 52-year-old black woman who had lost both of her children to different tragedies, and was amazed by her positive spirit.

On Thursday (May 3), Dreamville released a three-minute video featuring Cole reflecting on the heartfelt conversation he shared with the Baton Rouge native regarding her tragic losses.

“I’m just looking at this lady and asking her about her life, asking her about her grandkids,” Cole tells the students of Southern University. “She tells me how many kids she got, and she tells me that she got a son that raps. He was 19 and he passed away. I didn’t want to get too much in her business, but I couldn’t help [it]. You know, I’m just out here talking to people and she told me. She was like, “He was 19-years-old. His best friend had a gun. They started arguing over the gun and they’re like wrestling over the gun or something, and he got killed like that.'”

Shaken by the woman’s resilience, Cole then explains the story of her daughter, who was also murdered. “We keep talking and then she tells me she had a daughter that was 14 that got murdered. She didn’t say it like it didn’t mean nothing, but I didn’t see no type of like bitterness or anger in this woman,” he says.

At the end of the clip, the NC rapper referred to his interaction with the mother as a “blessing,” and applauded her for her strength to push forward and juggle three jobs while attaching her purpose to God after enduring such tragedies.

Earlier this week, Cole was named a headliner for this year’s Made in America Festival, alongside Jay Z and The Chainsmokers.

