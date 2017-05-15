James Blake’s influence on modern music isn’t always recognized by the masses, but you if you like artists like Chance The Rapper and Frank Ocean, than you know about this man’s skill set.

The singer is out here killing shows with more than just his own list of emotional ballads. During a recent concert, Blake performed an enthralling cover of Frank Ocean’s Blonde track, “Godspeed,” which he contributed to. While rocking a solo piano set at FORM Arcosanti in Arizona, he delivered his own acoustic version of the record.

We hear Franky has a few more collaborations with his comrade stashed away for a rainy day.

