MVP candidate James Harden had a less-than-stellar night during the Playoffs last night. His team, the Houston Rockets, were eliminated in Game 6 in the NBA Conference Semi-Finals by the San Antonio Spurs, with a final score of 114-75.

According to ESPN, Harden scored just 10 points in the entire game and had seven assists and six turnovers. Harden is ranked second in the league in scoring, averaging 29.1 points per season, and averaged an 11.2 in assists during 2016-2017.

Twitter panned the usually on-point baller for some uncharacteristically bad shots, which Harden says was due to “rhythm.” Even rapper Lil B offered to lift “the curse” from Harden so that he can become the “leader everyone believes [he is].”

James Harden looking like the SPACE JAM Monstars took all of his basketball talents before the game.pic.twitter.com/KaARu9ntrj — Dr. Marc Williams (@networkingman14) May 12, 2017

Game 5 James Harden: This is the worst I’ve ever been Game 6 James Harden: hold my beard — Kung-Fu Kenny (@KndrwLamar) May 12, 2017

Rockets fans: James Harden the real MVP!!! Me: jAmeS hArDEn tHe reAL mVp!!! pic.twitter.com/EaUoGPLBak — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 12, 2017

I apologize to James harden I’m ready to talk and end the curse… it’s time to talk and be the leader everyone believes you are – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) May 12, 2017

“I really just didn’t have a rhythm at the beginning of the game,” he explained. “I feel like I was making some passes, and we just didn’t knock down shots or whatever the case may be. As a team, as a unit, we didn’t have a rhythm and they capitalized on that.” He also said that he takes responsibility for the tough night his team had.

“It’s frustrating the way that we lost, especially how good of a year we had as a team, with a new coaching staff and some new key pieces to our team,” Harden continued. “It’s pretty good. It could have been better, but we’re in the right direction. Now we have a lot of improving to do with the team that we have now.”