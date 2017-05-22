Academy-Award winner Jamie Foxx is making his way to the silver screen as the host and executive producer of a new game show, Beat Shazam.

Three teams will show off their vast music knowledge in front of a live studio audience for a chance to win some extra coins. The faster the teams answer the question, the more money they make. Foxx, a proud alum of the classic sketch comedy show In Living Color will be on hand to provide the laughs and the occasional jingle on a piano.

The deal breaker, will be to see if the last team standing can outwit Shazam in the truest definition of man against machine. If the team can correctly guess six songs before Shazam they’ll walk away with $1 million.

Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx premieres Thursday, May 25 at 8/9c on Fox.