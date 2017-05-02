Nearly a year ago, we told you singer Jamila Woods was on a search for her own piece of HEAVN with her debut album. on the soulful project, she detailed her journey through life and all the ups & downs she has faced thus far. Now the Chicago-bred vocalist is back with her unique visuals for track 12 off HEAVN.

In the beginning of “Holy,” we find Jamila soaking in a bath tub, clearing her mind as she cleans off all of her past woes while her abundance of braids rises to the occasion. Eventually she starts her day with an interpretative dance and then takes off to completely cleanse her soul inside a church.