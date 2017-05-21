Janelle Monae Lands Role In Robert Zemeckis Film

Janelle Monae is adding a new project to her acting reel.

The Grammy nominated recording artists will star alongside Steve Carrell and Leslie Mann in an upcoming film written and helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the famed director behind the Back to the Future film series and, Forrest Gump.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film is based off of the 2010 documentary, Marwencol, centered around a New York man who copes with a violent assault by building a miniature WWII-era village in his backyard.

The project marks Monae’s return to the silver screen after an impressive debut run in the Oscar-winning film, Moonlight and the box-office juggernaut, Hidden Figures.

