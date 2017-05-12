Nicki Minaj just couldn’t contain her excitement any longer over her “Swalla (Remix)” verse. She gave the Barbz a tease during a recent Instagram Live broadcast, but the whole version hit the ‘Net on Thursday evening (May 10).

“So excited about this, man… yikes this shit so fkn good. @jasonderulo @tydollasign what’s good?,” wrote Nicki about the track on Twitter, which also features Ty Dolla $ign. “At midnight, the full studio version released on iTunes, called the After Dark Remix.” And for good reason, Nicki absolutely slaughters her verse on the track. What’s good Bron Bron?

The After Hours “Swalla” remix is available for purchase on iTunes now.